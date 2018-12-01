GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It's always a great rivalry between East Kentwood and Rockford. The Rams would get an outstanding performance from Kevin Healy to go on to the 7-1 victory.
Rockford hockey gets rivalry win over East Kentwood
-
Rockford falls to Saline in heartbreaking fashion
-
Game of the Week – East Kentwood 28, Rockford 17
-
East Kentwood 56, Caledonia 20
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
Food Fight Fridays: East Kentwood High School
-
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Round 2 of playoff matchups and times set
-
Backcourt propels East Kentwood past South Christian in season opening win
-
-
East Kentwood falls to Saline in District Final
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
East Kentwood hangs on against Brighton, 31-28