ROCKFORD, Mich -- While it was a low-scoring game, Rockford was able to hold off East Grand Rapids, 44-26 the final.
Rockford wins low-scoring battle against East Grand Rapids
-
Rockford falls to Saline in heartbreaking fashion
-
Rockford hockey gets rivalry win over East Kentwood
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
New St. Julian Winery location opens in Rockford
-
-
Rockford tops Forest Hills Northern in district opener
-
Saline beats Rockford by a nose in H.S. football quarterfinals
-
Rockford Riverside Grille closes to become private banquet hall
-
M-DOT: ramp from Plainfield Ave. to westbound I-96 could reopen by late next week
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
-
Round 2 of playoff matchups and times set
-
Fatal crash -SUV veers off Ford Freeway, plunges onto Plymouth Ave
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz