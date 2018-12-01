Two robbery suspects arrested during traffic stop

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  Eaton County sheriff’s deputies responded to an armed robbery around 9:00 p.m. Friday night in the 6000 block of W. Saginaw Hwy. That’s just east of Grand Ledge on M-43.

A deputy responding to the incident located a vehicle leaving the area which contained two subjects who fit the description of the suspects. Reports indicate the deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and a search of the vehicle revealed evidence of the robbery.  Both subjects were arrested and lodged at the Eaton County Jail pending authorization of charges from the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspects are identified as a 19 year old male from Mason and a 20 year old male from Charlotte.

