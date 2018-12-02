2 hospitalized in GR shooting; no arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager and his father to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls about multiple people being shot off Fuller Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

In a press conference around 6:30 p.m., police said two men were hospitalized with what's believed to be gunshot wounds and are expected to survive. Police had previously reported two fatalities but later said that was not the case and apologized as they were also responding to another scene on Franklin.

Investigators say radio technology may have played into that misinformation

“We were working off information we had at the time with multiple calls, multiple people calling in that there were dead victims and multiple crimes that were working on the same frequency with dozens of officers involved," said Sgt. Cathy Williams with the GRPD. “I am sorry that that misinformation was given to you but I am not sorry that those victims are alive.”

Police do not believe that Sunday's shooting is related to the Franklin incident where a woman's body was found.

The names of the shooting victims have not been released but police say they are a 17-year-old male and his 48-year-old father. They are currently in stable condition, according to investigators.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

They say the suspect is on the loose after running away from the scene and they are following up on leads to apprehend them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.