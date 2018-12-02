Colder air and snow transitioning back into West Michigan  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see cloudy skies with a foggy start to the day. Sunday the rain will continue to be scattered to isolated across West Michigan in a more hit or miss fashion with lighter showers. The bad news is snow returns Sunday night with colder air being ushered in. Those snow showers can linger into your Monday morning commute with any accumulations mainly on grassy surfaces. Watch for possible slick and icy spots out on the roadways as any standing water or wet roadways can turn to ice heading into Monday.

Colder air remains for the rest of this upcoming week with snow chances remaining. Lake effect snow expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Thursday expect more accumulating snowfall with a frontal passage and some lake enhanced snow showers as well.