College Football Playoff teams set; Big Ten not included

Posted 1:00 PM, December 2, 2018

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 01: Cody Ford #74 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a 39-27 win against the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(AP) – Oklahoma is in the College Football Playoff, moving into the fourth and final spot in the rankings after winning the Big 12 championship.

The Sooners (12-1) will face No. 1 Alabama (13-0) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29 and No. 2 Clemson (13-0) plays No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0) in the Cotton Bowl on the same day.

Georgia (11-2) dropped a spot to fifth and Ohio State (12-1) remained sixth in the selection committee’s final top 25. The Bulldogs lost a dramatic Southeastern Conference championship game to Alabama on Saturday, and the Buckeyes won the Big Ten championship.

The Sooners beat Texas for the Big 12 title, avenging their only loss behind Heisman Trophy contender Kyler Murray. Oklahoma is making its third appearance in the five-year-old playoff. Alabama has played in them all.

