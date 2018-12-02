× Fire burns through roof at storage barn

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Police are still investigating what caused an early morning house fire.

Fire crews in Rockford tell FOX 17 the call came in around 2 Sunday morning, that a storage barn for the Blythefield Hills Baptist Church on Childsdale Ave. had caught fire.

The Fire Chief tells us that at one point the flames were through the roof, requiring an excavator to put them out.

Crews were able to contain the blaze but are still working to put out hot spots.

No one was around when the fire started. The investigation is ongoing.