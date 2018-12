× Gerald R. Ford Airport brings Christmas cheer for holiday travelers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is helping you get into the Christmas spirit while your traveling this holiday season.

Monday Ford Airport is kicking off its 24th Annual Holiday Music Festival.

It features 18 West Michigan schools and local choirs, with daily performances from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. all week.

Shows are free to the public, for a full schedule just visit the airport’s facebook page.