Police investigating double fatal shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Multiple police vehicles are on the scene of a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday afternoon.
The scene is off Fuller Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The road is blocked between Prince and Watkins.
Police tweeted out that two people have been killed, and multiple people have been shot.
According to a FOX 17 crew on scene, at least one person was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.
FOX 17 is working to learn more.
1 Comment
lml25
No connection?That’s the most amazing coincidence of all time then.