Police investigating double fatal shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Multiple police vehicles are on the scene of a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday afternoon.

The scene is off Fuller Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The road is blocked between Prince and Watkins.

Police tweeted out that two people have been killed, and multiple people have been shot.

GRPD is currently working a homicide scene at Fuller Av SE / Watkins St where multiple victims have been shot, 2 fatally. Events are just unfolding as this occurred around 4:20 pm. We will bring you more as it is known. PIO enroute, updated ETA and media briefing location TBD. pic.twitter.com/ruNFNI7zbj — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) December 2, 2018

According to a FOX 17 crew on scene, at least one person was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

