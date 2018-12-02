Jingle Paws – Pet Pictures with Santa

Posted 12:15 PM, December 2, 2018, by

Want to get a picture of your pet with Santa? Fido & Stitch at 820 Monroe NW is holding an event Sunday afternoon from Noon - 3pm. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan.

