Jingle Paws – Pet Pictures with Santa

Want to get a picture of your pet with Santa? Fido & Stitch at 820 Monroe NW is holding an event Sunday afternoon from Noon - 3pm. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan.
