Neil deGrasse Tyson denies sexual misconduct allegations

Posted 2:26 PM, December 2, 2018, by

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: American Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson speaks onstage during the Onward18 Conference - Day 1 on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Onward18)

NEW YORK (AP) — Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says he will cooperate fully with an “impartial investigation” into allegations of sexual misconduct that have been leveled against him.

Patheos.com recently published accounts from two women who say that Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner toward them. Tyson was host of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” on Fox in 2014 and a new edition of the series was to air on National Geographic next year.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Tyson denied an accusation that he groped a woman and he denied that he made sexual advances toward a production assistant when he invited her to share wine and cheese at his home. He apologized for making the production assistant feel uncomfortable.

Fox and National Geographic Networks have said they will conduct a thorough investigation.

