Pets tell Santa what they want for Christmas at special photo shoot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- Most dog owners will tell you their furry friend is just another member of the family. On Sunday, dozens of people brought their pets to Fido & Stitch in Grand Rapids for photos with Santa.

"Everyone’s been really positive, everyone who’s coming in obviously loves their dogs," said photographer Angela Lawson, who volunteered for the event for the first time. "The dogs have been great. [I] got a lot of great head tilts from a lot of them which is what the owners love."

The pet store has held the Santa photo event for three years. Those who took part said it really helped put them in the holiday spirit.

"Every year we come here to Fido & Stitch and get our family photo with our Golden Doodle, Miles," said Michael and Jennifer Raygert. "It’s kind of a tradition we started so we’re excited to do it another year today."

Sunday's event wasn't just about creating memories: it also helped raise money for the Humane Society of West Michigan.