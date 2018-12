× Police look for innovative ways to reduce violent crimes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are asking for your input in adapting a new model known to help reduce violence in the community.

It’s called “cure violence” and it’s been used to reduce violent crimes in cities across the U.S.

City leaders will be hosting a workshop in a couple weeks and are asking for your involvement.

If you’re interested, search ‘cure violence’ on the city’s website.