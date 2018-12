× Popular West Michigan Distillery releases new batch of bourbon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Long Road Distillers is releasing a new batch of it’s straight bourbon on Monday.

It’s the second release for the bourbon, which has been aged in oak barrels for more than two years.

To celebrate you can get half-off any drink including the bourbon all day Monday at Long Road.

Statewide distribution will start later in the week.