‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ repeats as No. 1 at box office

Posted 12:29 PM, December 2, 2018, by

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanksgiving leftovers have led the box office, with Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” grossing $25.8 million to repeat as the No. 1 film in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel dropped steeply after nearly setting a Thanksgiving record last weekend. But with only one new film in wide release, nothing came close to “Ralph Breaks the Internet” in the typically quiet post-Thanksgiving weekend.

Still going strong in its fourth week of release, Universal’s “The Grinch” came in second with $17.7 million in ticket sales. “The Grinch” edged in front of last week’s No. 2 film, the “Rocky” sequel “Creed II.” MGM’s boxing drama took in $16.8 million, bringing its cumulative total to $81.2 million.

The Sony horror film “The Possession of Hannah Grace” opened modestly with $6.5 million.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s