× We need sunshine…we’re overdue!

WEST MICHIGAN — While this weekend may have been wet with a fair amount of rainfall around, at least temperatures were well into the 40s on Sunday. Don’t get use to it! We’re back below normal the remainder of this week.

The month of November wrapped up with temperatures 5.5 degrees below the normal November temperature (that’s cold), and it was one of the top 10 coldest average temperatures for the month ever. Probably not a record most of us want to break. We also recorded 7.6″ above normal snowfall for the month.

All of those above statistics would be bad enough, but in typically one of the most cloudiest months for West Michigan of the year (November), we stayed with the trend and saw only nine percent of available sunshine the entire month (the second cloudiest November on record). I think that tends to put everyone in kind of a dull, gray depressing mood.

Unfortunately, while the month of December may have started warmer, it indeed will be brief with continued cloud cover. Most of this week will be on the dry and quiet side with the chance of some light accumulating snow arriving on Thursday (with a weak system) and again on Friday as another punch of reinforcing cold air moves in and starts the lake effect machine along/west of U.S. 131.

Our best chance for abundant sunshine this week arrives next weekend as strong high pressure builds into the Great Lakes and dry air moves overhead. Right now, Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the low/mid 30s.

