× West Michigan man killed in dairy farm accident

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 35-year-old Middleville man has died after being buried beneath cattle feed on a dairy farm.

A 30 foot high corn stack broke loose around 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to the St. Joseph Herald-Palladium.

The victim was found by another worker, and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation.