1 child dead, 40 others injured in youth football team bus crash in Arkansas

(FOX NEWS) -- One child is dead and at least 40 others -- mostly children -- were injured after a youth football team bus traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tenn., crashed in Arkansas early Monday morning, police said.

The charter bus was traveling on Interstate 30 near Benton, Ark., about 2:40 a.m. when it careened off the road and overturned, Arkansas state police said in a statement. The bus was carrying the Orange Mound Youth League football team, which had attended an All-Star game in Dallas, Texas during the weekend.

The team was on its way back to Memphis at the time of the incident, FOX13 Memphis reported.