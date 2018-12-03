Assoc. for the Blind helps visually impaired thrive in sighted world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our sight is something that many of us might take for granted. While some are born with little or no vision, imagine what it's like each day to wake up only to see less and less.

The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired helps people in these situations thrive in a sighted world. Leigh Ann took a trip to their building, located at 456 Cherry Street Southeast in Grand Rapids, to learn more about how those with impaired vision can still live normal lives.

To learn more, visit abvimichigan.org or call (616)-458-1187.