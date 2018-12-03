Ellen shares how Total Health’s DRX program made her back pain disappear

Posted 11:22 AM, December 3, 2018, by

There is a horrible condition that affects millions of Americans each year, it's called degenerative disc disease. If you or someone you know is struggling to find relief from chronic neck or back pain, Total Health Chiropractic has a solution.

Dr. Miller, along with patient Ellen, talks about how they got rid of her chronic pain thanks to the DRX 9000 program.

The DRX program can heal the following conditions that may be causing your pain:

  • Degenerative Disc Disease
  • Herniated & Bulging Discs
  • Spinal Stenosis
  • Sciatica
  • Pinched Nerves
  • Shooting Pain in Arms/Legs
  • Failed Neck or Back Surgery

If you're suffering from any of these conditions, call Total Health and take advantage of their Morning Mix special. Call (616)-828-0861 to get a $49 consultation and examination. Plus, the first three callers will get an additional MRI review for free.

To learn more visit thchiro.com.

