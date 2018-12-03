Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum remembers George H.W. Bush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- President George H.W. Bush has made his final trip to Washington, D.C. where the public will be able to pay their respects ahead of his funeral.

It's a loss that's being felt across the country including West Michigan. And while he was a Texan at heart, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum says Mr. Bush had an impact that won't be soon forgotten.

“They had a very close relationship. During Ford’s presidency Bush was selected to be his liaison with China and also the head of the CIA," says Joe Westphal, the Deputy Director for the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

Mr. Bush was on hand for the 1981 opening of the museum in Downtown Grand Rapids. He was Vice President at the time.

“They had similar values they had both served in the Navy together. But they remained close through the years. President Bush spoke at the National Cathedral during President Ford’s funeral," says Joel Calvaruso, the Executive Director for the Gerald R. Ford Foundation. "[He] gave a eulogy. It was very pointed that Bush felt he was learning a lot from President Ford at the time."

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum will be live streaming coverage of Mr. Bush's funeral. It is free to the public to attend.

President Trump has declared Wednesday a National Day of Mourning. As a result, all federal buildings will be closed.