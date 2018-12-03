Help needed in identifying pedestrian killed in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police are looking to identify the person who was hit possibly by two cars crossing a road in Grand Rapids Saturday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. off South Division Avenue near Garden Street.

Witnesses told police a middle-aged woman walked into the path of traffic and was hit by a vehicle but police have not been able to identify her.

They are now asking for the public's help.

We're told the driver and his passenger remained at the scene and police say they were cooperative.

Police also say it's also possible the woman may have been hit by a second vehicle that didn't stop and police are looking for information regarding that car.

If you know anything, call police or silent observer.