Impressive wins push Michigan to No. 5 in new AP Top 25 basketball poll

Posted 12:30 PM, December 3, 2018, by

ANN ARBOR, MI - DECEMBER 1: Ignas Brazdeikis #13 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates making a three point shot during the first half of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Crisler Center on December 1, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan has climbed to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after impressive wins against ranked opponents.

The top four remain unchanged in the poll released Monday with Gonzaga at the top, followed by Kansas, Duke and Virginia. But the Wolverines jumped Nevada and Tennessee after double-digit wins against North Carolina and Purdue last week.

It continues a rapid ascent for the Wolverines, which played in the national championship game last season. Michigan started at No. 19 before quickly leaping into the top 10 after a blowout win at reigning champ Villanova on Nov. 14.

Nevada, Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.

There were three new teams in No. 20 Arizona State, No. 24 Nebraska and No. 25 Furman. It is Furman’s first AP poll appearance.

