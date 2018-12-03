Loose dogs slow traffic on I-96; returned to owners

Posted 1:24 PM, December 3, 2018, by , Updated at 02:10PM, December 3, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Traffic came a crawl for a short time Monday morning when two dogs wandered along I-96.

Traffic on eastbound I-96 near Plainfield slowed down while the two dogs appeared to try and cross the highway. A FOX 17 viewer says that the dogs were spotted near the Lamberton Lake Apartments and then ran across Plainfield Avenue before making it to the highway.  A police cruiser and animal control were responding to the scene.

Kent County officials say they retrieved the dogs and since the dogs were licensed and microchipped, they were able to be returned immediately to their owners.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s