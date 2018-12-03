Loose dogs slow traffic on I-96; returned to owners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Traffic came a crawl for a short time Monday morning when two dogs wandered along I-96.

Traffic on eastbound I-96 near Plainfield slowed down while the two dogs appeared to try and cross the highway. A FOX 17 viewer says that the dogs were spotted near the Lamberton Lake Apartments and then ran across Plainfield Avenue before making it to the highway. A police cruiser and animal control were responding to the scene.

Kent County officials say they retrieved the dogs and since the dogs were licensed and microchipped, they were able to be returned immediately to their owners.

