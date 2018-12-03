Missing Kalamazoo woman last seen at Grand Rapids bar

Posted 12:16 PM, December 3, 2018, by

Ashley Young

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a Oshtemo Township woman last seen in the Grand Rapids area.

Ashley Young, 32, was last known to be traveling to Grand Rapids on Thursday, November 29.

Ashley Young

Family and friends have set up a Facebook page to help find Ashley. They say she was last seen at Mulligan’s Pub in the Eastown neighborhood of Grand Rapids at about 1:30 a.m. She was driving a gold/bronze-colored Ford Focus.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff at 269-383-8822.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment