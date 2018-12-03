× Missing Kalamazoo woman last seen at Grand Rapids bar

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a Oshtemo Township woman last seen in the Grand Rapids area.

Ashley Young, 32, was last known to be traveling to Grand Rapids on Thursday, November 29.

Family and friends have set up a Facebook page to help find Ashley. They say she was last seen at Mulligan’s Pub in the Eastown neighborhood of Grand Rapids at about 1:30 a.m. She was driving a gold/bronze-colored Ford Focus.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff at 269-383-8822.