MSP: Five human trafficking victims recovered in Kzoo area over the weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Michigan State Police say they recovered five human trafficking victims in the Kalamazoo area over the weekend.

MSP and the Kalamazoo Area Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an operation over the weekend. During the operation, they say that 20 subjects were targeted as possible human trafficking victims. Five were identified and recovered.

MSP was joined by the FBI, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the Kalamazoo Township Police Department, the Portage Police Department, the Allegan County Sheriff, Kalamazoo Area Victims Services, the YWCA and others.

Anyone with information about any adult or child who may be a victim of human trafficking or is at risk of becoming one, you should call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733 at any time. For immediate emergencies, call 911.