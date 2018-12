MUSKEGON, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a person-of-interest in an arson from September.

Surveillance video show the woman at a nearby store on September 22. The fire happened in the 1000 block of Wood Street.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity should call Muskegon Police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video