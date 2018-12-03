Police: Pedestrian killed in crash on Division Ave. identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The woman struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday evening in Grand Rapids has been identified.

Police say that Noreen Traver, 66, of Alto, Michigan, was killed when she was hit by a car at about 6:00 p.m. on S. Division Avenue near Garden Street.

Police say that accident reconstructionists have determined the Traver was not at a crosswalk when she tried to cross Division Avenue. They say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash and the motorist involved has been cooperative.