Aetna Township, Mich– The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a couple persons of interest following a larceny at the Morley Depot Monday afternoon.

The alleged theft happened around 3 p.m., according to a release. Officials did not specify what may have been taken.

Police say the man and woman, who were caught on surveillance video, were seen driving a white Buick.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 231-592-0150.