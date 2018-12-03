× Town hall planned Monday over restructuring at Sturgis hospital

STURGIS, Mich. — A town hall is planned Monday in Strugis over the restructuring and layoffs happening at Sturgis hospital.

The meeting is meant to address the impact of new catastrophic cuts and is planned at 7 p.m. Monday night at Eastwood School, 909 S Franks Avenue in Sturgis.

This all comes after the hospital announced it would be laying off as many as 60 people as early as Monday. The meeting is being hosted by hospital nurses and state representative Aaron Miller.

Hospital administrators and the Sturgis Hospital Board have been invited to attend to share information about this crisis and address urgent questions from the public.

Sturgis Hospital CEO Rob LaBarge plans to be at the town hall.

This is an important opportunity for the administration to show they are committed to the transparency that our community needs and demands at this critical time.

The hospital says the majority of its activity is outpatient services so that’s what it will be focusing on.

Strugis hospital has closed “the wound and pain clinics” and an urgent care center in Constantine and will also be closing hospice and oncology services among others.