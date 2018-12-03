Want to look younger for the holidays? Try Plexaderm!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Time flies, and the holidays are near. Soon the cocktail parties will start, and get together with your friends and family. We all want to look at feel our best, and Plexaderm is a great way to look younger by getting rid of under eye bags and wrinkles.

Lifestyle consultant Stephanie Jacoli talks about this new technology and how it can change the way you see yourself in the mirror.

Plexaderm is a product designed to instantly lift, firm, and revitalize the skin. The results are instant, taking as little as five minutes to see the difference in your skin and making those eye bags disappear.

Plexaderm is offering a deal exclusively for Morning Mix viewers.

If you call 1-800-923-8973 and mention you saw them on FOX 17 Morning Mix, get up to 50% off plus free shipping on your Plexaderm order. Or place an order at plexaderm.com