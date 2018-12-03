Woman arrested on drug charges after leaving 10-year-old girls at Ludington Walmart

LUDINGTON, Mich. – A “suspicious situation” at the Ludington Walmart led Mason County deputies to arrest a 39-year-old woman over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the Ludington Walmart just before 7:00 a.m. on Saturday. They were told there were two young girls “camping” inside the store’s clothing section. When they approached the girls, they ran, but one of them left behind a cell phone. The phone led deputies to one of the girl’s mothers.

The mom returned to the store and was found to be in possession of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, according to deputies. She was arrested and is facing charges on drug possession.

Deputies say the mom took the girls, who were both ten years old, to the Walmart at about 2:00 a.m. Saturday. The girls were taking part in a challenge that was posted on social media where people try to sleep in large stores.

The girls were found at about 8:00 a.m. walking about a mile from the Walmart. They were not injured.