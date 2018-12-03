Woman killed in crash after hitting deer

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich– A woman was killed Monday evening following a crash in Allegan County.

Around 6 p.m., Allegan County Central Dispatch received calls about a car in the ditch off 135th Avenue near 7th Street in Wayland Township.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive female. According to a press release, a reconstruction team determined the woman was driving east when she hit a deer.

Police have not named the victim yet but say she’s a 27-year-old from the Hastings area.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wayland City Police, Wayland Fire Department, Yankee Springs Fire Department, and Michigan State Police.