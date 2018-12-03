Work on I-96 project to end for season, but US-131 project extended again

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A day of lane closures on I-96 is a harbinger of the end of road work on the project between Fulton Street and the I-96/I-196 split, but completion date for the project on US-131 in the Rockford area has been pushed back again.

Lane closures Monday will be in effect on eastbound and westbound I-96 between Fulton Street and the split Monday from 9 am. to 10 p.m. Crews will be laying down pavement markings to guide traffic flow through the winter. A new major project in the same zone will begin in Spring 2019 and will result in new ramps and bridges in the interchange at I-96 and I-196.

In addition to the daylong lane closures, the ramp from Fulton Street to westbound I-96 will be closed Monday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Once the pavement markings are laid, the schedule from the Michigan Department of Transportation has the ramp from northbound East Beltline to westbound I-96 open again no later than 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Meanwhile, the summer work stoppage continues to affect the completion of the construction on US-131 between 10 Mile and 14 Mile. MDOT has now moved the completion date to December 20 as crews struggle with wintery weather.