Armed robbery at Check ‘N Go in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. – Police are responding to an armed robbery at a Check ‘N Go in Holland.

The robbery happened just before 11:00 a.m. at the Check ‘N Go at 1111 Washington Avenue in Holland.

Early description of the suspect is a white man in a black ski mask, wearing a Michigan hooded sweatshirt.

Southside Elementary school did go into a “shelter in place” while police search the area for the suspect. No other schools were affected.

