2 dead in house fire in White Pigeon, MI

Armed robbery at Check ‘N Go in Holland

Posted 11:07 AM, December 4, 2018, by , Updated at 12:28PM, December 4, 2018

1111 Washington, Holland, MI

HOLLAND, Mich. – Police are responding to an armed robbery at a Check ‘N Go in Holland.

The robbery happened just before 11:00 a.m. at the Check ‘N Go at 1111 Washington Avenue in Holland.

Early description of the suspect is a white man in a black ski mask, wearing a Michigan hooded sweatshirt.

Southside Elementary school did go into a “shelter in place” while police search the area for the suspect. No other schools were affected.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s