Armed robbery at Check ‘N Go in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. – Police are responding to an armed robbery at a Check ‘N Go in Holland.
The robbery happened just before 11:00 a.m. at the Check ‘N Go at 1111 Washington Avenue in Holland.
Early description of the suspect is a white man in a black ski mask, wearing a Michigan hooded sweatshirt.
Southside Elementary school did go into a “shelter in place” while police search the area for the suspect. No other schools were affected.
We’ll have more details when they become available.