Bob Dole salutes former president Bush

Posted 2:36 PM, December 4, 2018, by

(AP) – Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole has saluted President George H.W. Bush at the casket of the late president.

Like Bush, Dole is a World War II veteran. He arrived in the Capitol rotunda in a wheelchair pushed by an aide. At the casket’s side, the aide lifted Dole, 95, into a standing position. Once steadied, Dole saluted.

Bush achieved the office that Dole sought in 1996 as the Republican presidential nominee.

Bush died on Friday at age 94.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment