Family reunited with pet bobcat after state seized the animal

Posted 4:21 AM, December 4, 2018, by , Updated at 04:22AM, December 4, 2018

Following a two-month battle, a Swansea family has been reunited with their pet bobcat after the Illinois Department of Natural Resources confiscated the animal.

SWANSEA, IL (KTVI) — Following a two-month battle, a Swansea family has been reunited with their pet bobcat after the Illinois Department of Natural Resources confiscated the animal.

Lakesha Mayweather had a state-issued fur-bearing animal breeders permit. She believed that allowed her to keep the bobcat but she was nevertheless cited for keeping a dangerous pet and importing live game without a permit, so she went to court.

“They said I needed a USDA permit so I got that. Then once we presented that on the 13th of November they said still they weren’t going to honor it,” she said.

One of the requirements for the USDA exhibitors permit is that you have to put on at least two demonstrations a year.

Mayweather said it was because Swansea initially took issue with the permits but it was eventually resolved. Her bobcat, “Capone,” then went back to the Mayweathers’ home.

After everything she went through, Mayweather said she wouldn’t want to do this again and wouldn’t suggest anybody else in Illinois try it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s