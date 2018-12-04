Get all your holiday shopping done in one go at ‘Uptown Holiday Shop Hop’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ready to get some seriously fun Christmas shopping done? The Uptown Holiday Shop Hop returns Thursday, where shoppers can get all sorts of deals and take part in fun holiday activities.

Over 80 different local businesses will offer great deals on a wide variety of items like food, clothes, accessories and more.

The Uptown Holiday Shop Hop will take place in East Fulton, East Hills, Eastown, and Wealthy Street from 4-10 p.m.

Along with great deals, each business district will have events for adults and kids to enjoy such as caroling, meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, and so much more.

Shuttles will run throughout the evening to transport shoppers between business districts.

For a list of participating stores and activities happening in each shopping district, visit their Facebook page.