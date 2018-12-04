GRPD: Not handling toddler’s playpen death as suspicious; probe continues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police say it’s too early into their investigation to classify a toddler’s playpen death over the weekend as anything other than a standard probe, at this point.

The incident occurred at a home in the 700 block of 6th Street NW on December 2nd, according to GRPD Sergeant Cathy Williams. A two-year-old girl later was pronounced dead at a hospital. Sergeant Williams tells FOX 17 in an email, “We have not classified this death as suspicious, just merely a death investigation. We do a full investigation with deaths involving children, no matter the circumstances.”

Police responded late Sunday morning to assist with a medical call to the location, which is near Davis Avenue, a few blocks north of I-196 (Gerald R. Ford Freeway).

The manner of death, and other details surrounding the incident could not be confirmed by police as of late Tuesday afternoon, according to Sergeant Wiliams, as “it is still early on in the investigation”.