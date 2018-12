Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- Senior Jason Beckman scored 33 points and dished out 8 assists as Hope beat Grace Christian 89-78 Tuesday night.

The Flying Dutchmen (4-2) are back in action Saturday at 7 p.m. as they host Wisconsin Stevens-Point at the DeVos Place.

Grace Christian will be at Taylor University on Friday night at 6 p.m..