Join Kalamazoo Growlers for first-ever ‘Ballpark Holiday Festival’

Posted 10:48 AM, December 4, 2018

December is the perfect time to head to the ballpark! Why? Club 365 at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo is getting ready to hold their Ballpark Holiday Festival at the end of December, and it's a fun way to ring in the holidays.

The ballpark will be decked out in holiday lights where families can partake in activities such as watching "Elf" on the video board, games, inflatables, snow-themed events, plus photos with Santa and Porter, the team's mascot.

There will also be free hot chocolate and popcorn.

The event is part of a new concept for the park's 365 Plan where there will exclusive events and perks year round for package holders.

Ballpark Holiday Fest will take place Friday, December 21 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Holiday Fest is free for pack holders, or $10 for public admission. Pack holder options can be found at growlersbaseball.com.

