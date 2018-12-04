Kent City edges Coopersville in season opener

Posted 11:17 PM, December 4, 2018, by

KENT CITY, Mich --  Zara Weber scored 17 points to lead Kent City (1-0) to a 48-46 win over visiting Coopersville (0-1) on Tuesday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s