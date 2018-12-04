Man charged with mutilating dead body

Local group that helps women looking to raise $100k in 100 days

Posted 5:14 PM, December 4, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A non-profit known for helping young women is now in need of a little help themselves.

New Destiny Pathways is aiming to raise $100,000 in 100 days for the purchase of their home, so they can continue to support young women aging out of the foster care system.

New Destiny Pathways started six years ago. More than 30 young women have been helped and house at the facility.  The girls learn basic life skills like cooking, cleaning and job training.  More than 80 percent of the girls go on to finish high school.

To contribute, visit NewDestinyPathways.com .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s