Man who urinated on Kellogg assembly line in Tennessee pleads to tampering charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man who posted a video of himself urinating on the Kellogg assembly line several years ago has pleaded guilty to charges.

Gregory Stanton was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury in September on one charge of tampering with a consumer product. He pleaded guilty to the charge on November 30.

According to prosecutors, the 49-year-old was working at the Kellogg facility on Airways Boulevard in Tennessee back in 2014 when he recorded himself urinating on the assembly line. That video was then uploaded to a website two years later launching a federal investigation.

At the time the video was shot the company and the workers union was involved in a nasty labor dispute. It's unclear if that prompted the man's actions.