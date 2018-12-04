Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Kalamazoo Holiday Window Contest is in the books, and Adrianne's Boutique took the top spot!

Rocket Fizz, who was leading the charge most of the way, came in 2nd, and Cherri's Chocol'art took 3rd.

The contest wrapped-up on Friday, with 20 downtown businesses competing in the contest, urging customers to "Like" their display on Facebook.

2. Uccello's is now adding a new delivery service to one of its locations.

The restaurant off Monroe Center in downtown Grand Rapids has launched its own in-house delivery services.

It's the first location to make delivery available, but there's a catch. It's only available for those living within a one mile radius.

Orders can be placed online, or by calling the restaurant.

3. It's a chance to knock out Christmas shopping in record time. Downtown Holland's early morning Shopping Jam is happening on Saturday.

Between 8-9 a.m. customers can save 30 percent on at least one item. Also between 9-10 people can save 25 percent.

More than 30 businesses are taking part, from clothing stores to gift shops and so on.

4. They say to know someone you need to walk a mile in their shoes. Unfortunately, a new survey reveals we may never get to really know anyone because we won't even walk a mile.

Gear Hungry surveyed 2,200 Americans, and the survey found that on average the longest Michiganders would walk to get somewhere is 16 minutes, which is approximately .8 miles. Beyond that, we'd hop in our cars to get there.

The survey also found over one in 10 people would not exercise more, even if their lives depended on it.

5. It's National Cookie Day! According to voting platform "Ranker," these are the best type of cookies:

Chocolate Chip Cookies came in at number one, followed by sugar cookies, snicker doodles, Oreo, and rounding out the top five Girl Scout Cookies.

So make sure to eat a cookie today, and look around for those deals. Get a free cookie just by stopping at DoubleTree by Hilton's front desk.