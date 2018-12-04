× No injuries in Comstock Township house fire

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — No one was home when a house burst into flames early Tuesday morning in Kalamazoo County.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at a home near the intersection of G Avenue and 24th Street in Comstock Township.

Comstock Township fire chief Matt Beauchamp says the fire did a lot of damage to the two-story home but luckily no one was inside at the time and no one was injured.

“There were flames throughout the structure and actually through the roof upon arrival so there was some delay in getting personnel to fight the fire inside the structure,” Beauchamp said.

Fire crews are still on scene working to put out hot spots.

Still no word on what caused the fire.