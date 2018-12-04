Owners of Klackle Orchards announces retirement

GREENVILLE, Mich. – Changes are coming to a major Greenville tourist destination.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Steve and Rosemary Klackle announced they are retiring in spring 2019 from their roles as owners and operators of Klackle Orchards. They have been operating the orchard and farm market for over 40 years.

In the post, they say they aren’t sure what is next for the farm, which is a tourist destination, especially in the fall. The Cornucopia Farm Market will remain open for the 2018 season through December 15.

According to the company website, the farm was bought by Ray Klackle in the late 1960s from Ore Ida Potato Company as the potato company shifted production to Idaho. He planted his first orchard trees at the site on M-57 in 1970. Today, the orchard has over 300 acres of apples and other crops. The orchard harvests nearly 200,000 bushels of apples per year.

The farm covers over 600-acres and includes a market and other activities for visitors, including a site for weddings.