Plainwell man killed in crash

BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Plainwell man died Sunday morning after a crash in Van Buren County.

Deputies found the 30-year-old man dead in his vehicle at about 8:20 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of County Road 665. The vehicle appeared to have rolled several times and struck several trees. The man was found in the vehicle and was already deceased.

Deputies say the crash could have happened sometime either Saturday night or Sunday morning. The crash is still under investigation.

The man’s name has not yet been released.