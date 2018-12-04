Police identity Hastings woman killed in Wayland Twp crash

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the 27-year-old woman found dead in a one-car crash Monday evening in Wayland Township was from Hastings.

After notifying relatives, Sheriff’s deputies identified her in a late-Tuesday night news release as Kendra Kaye Ohler.

They say Allegan County Central Dispatch received calls about a car in the ditch on 135th Avenue near 7th Street around 6 p.m. Monday, December 3rd.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive female. According to a press release, a reconstruction team determined her car was heading eastbound when it struck a deer.

Police said alcohol and speeding were not involved in the crash.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on-scene by Wayland City Police, the Wayland Fire Department, Yankee Springs Fire Department, and Michigan State Police.