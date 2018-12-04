× Police set up perimeter in Holland after shot fired in mobile-home park

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police have set up a perimeter at a mobile-home park in Holland, after a single gunshot was heard coming from inside a home around 8:27 p.m. Tuesday. As of 10:30 p.m., Ottawa County dispatchers were saying the situation was still active with about a dozen police units on the scene.

The shots-fired report came from the Ottogan Mobile Home Estates, 173 Lizbeth Drive. That’s off 46th Street, and just north of Ottogan Street in southern Ottawa County – at the Allegan County line.

Ottawa County Central dispatchers tell FOX 17 that Holland Police and Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter around the residence where the shot was fired. And they believe a man may be holed up inside.

A Central Dispatch supervisor tells us people were evacuated from a residence across the street from the house around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Whether anyone was injured was not known, and there was no indication from authorities what prompted someone to fire a shot.

Media were being asked to stage at the Winding Creek Golf Club on the south side of Ottagan, at 46th Street.